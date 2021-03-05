Remaining PSL 2021 Matches Likely to be Held in May

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to find a suitable window for the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6 after cases of COVID-19 were reported within the bio-secure bubble.

The board is reportedly considering May 2021 as a likely window for holding the remaining matches, but problems may arise due to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which normally ends in June.

A source was quoted suggesting that the PCB “may opt for a window in the second week of May after the series against Zimbabwe”, but the timeline could be shifted to September, before New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan, or December 2021.

For starters, if the matches are scheduled for May then it’s highly likely that a number of international players would opt for the money-rich Indian Premier League.

In this regard, Chris Lynn, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting, David Miller, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Dan Christian will be unavailable.

With COVID-19 threatening to release a rumored third wave in the mix, there are limited options for the PCB to choose from.

In this regard, PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, maintains that the board is exploring available options with stakeholders and a decision will be made in the next few days.