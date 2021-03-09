Fnatic Parts Ways With OnePlus

OnePlus phones will no longer flaunt the ‘Fnatic mode’ for gaming. The company recently released an open-beta build for the OnePlus 7 series which showed that the iconic Fnatic mode is longer a part of the OxygenOS interface.

This development sounds like OnePlus users will miss out on the bleeding-edge features of Fnatic’s gaming experience, but on the surface, that isn’t the case.

For starters, the Fnatic Mode on the OnePlus lineups was essentially just a toggle that allowed users to dedicate their phone’s internal juice towards a hyper-active gaming environment. In essence, the feature was just an extension of the early-age OnePlus gaming mode that offered a neat interface.

Will OnePlus Lose Anything?

Besides the added UI features of Fnatic, nothing. If you check out the latest OxygenOS open beta build for the OnePlus 7 series, the gaming feature is now called the “Pro Gaming Mode” instead of “Fnatic Mode”.

Regarding global rollouts of the new feature, OnePlus plans to offload related updates for its “devices starting from the 6 series”.

OnePlus users can expect the change to be implemented on their OnePlus 6/6T series, 7/7T series, 8/8T series, and Nord series devices with the next update.