RCCI Organizes Digital Transformation Conference Vision 2025

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized “Digital Transformation Conference vision 2025,” aimed to highlight the key challenges faced by the industry to transform traditional solutions to digital platforms.

The conference also provided an opportunity to discuss industrial automation trends worldwide, automation requirements for an existing industry, Digitalization and export competitiveness and digitalization requirements for small and cottage industry of the country, and impact on employment opportunities.

President RCCI, Mohammad Nasir Mirza, Group Leader, Sohail Altaf, Former Presidents, Senior Vice President, Osman Ashraf, Vice President, Shahraiz A Malik, executive committee members, and a large number of members attended the conference.

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, who joined the conference via video link, said that the Government is working on a comprehensive policy to address two major challenges to bring digitization or digital revolution in the country.

The IT ministry has been given strong direction to bring stable Internet connection and spread internet across the country. 5G technology will bring a revolution and several sectors, including the medical sector. The second challenge is payment gateways, where our IT exports are facing a big challenge to grow as we have been placed on the FATF grey list.

The minister appreciated RCCI for organizing the conference and assured full support and assistance in this regard. He suggested RCCI close collaboration with universities as strong industry-academia linkages can improve the national economy, as seen in many examples around the world.

The minister highlighted the Government’s recent initiatives for digital transformation and added that now stents, ventilators are being produced in the country. The Government has introduced the most lucrative electric vehicle auto policy.

Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, highlighted the ministry’s steps towards a knowledge economy. He informed that through the universal support fund, more than 20 billion rupees have been spent to spread broadband penetration and Internet outreach across Pakistan. Later, speakers at panel discussion highlighted the core issues faced by the industry towards digital transformation mainly, skill workers, information, data analysis, and Government support.

President RCCI, Mohammad Nasir Mirza, in his welcome address said that with the use of digitization and automation, companies will be able to deliver their orders on time; be able to maintain quantity and quality standards with compliance with international standards; help increase exports of the country; and reduce dependence on the import of goods and services. Digital technologies are a vital tool for social development and economic magnification and growth to compete for the world, he added.

Group Leader, Sohail Altaf, in his address, said that there is a need to fill the communication gap between the ministry and the business community.

Chairman Conference, Abdul Basit Malik, in his address, said that the aim of this conference was to discuss issues of the business community with relevant ministers and government authorities.

The panelists included Usman Shaukat (CEO Bio Labs) as moderator, Abdullah Khan, DAO Proptech, Zarar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer PTCL, Dr. Rizwan Uppal, CEO IDC, Muqeem ul Islam, Director-General NAVTTC, Ms. Sadia Masood, Director Technology TUSDEC, Engr. Zaheer Shah, MD HMC Taxila.