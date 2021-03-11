Peshawar High Court Bans TikTok Due to ‘Immoral Content’

The popular video-sharing app, TikTok, has been banned by Peshawar High Court over ‘immoral content’. Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan stated that the ban won’t be removed until the deplorable content is removed.

The PTA Director General told the court that he contacted the TikTok management to get the immoral content removed but his request was left unattended. In lieu of the given situation, the top court in Peshawar remarked that the app should remain blocked till the authorities respond.

A man had initially filed a petition in the high court on September 8, 2020, saying that he approached the court after the PTA and other institutions failed to take notice of the “immoral and objectionable” content that was being shown on the app.

He said that such activities are leading the country’s youth astray, adding that suicide cases are on the rise too. The PTA and PEMRA were named respondents in the petition, according to an official handout.

The government had previously banned TikTok in October last year for its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said that it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’

TikTok has regularly failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions as of late, and a permanent ban on the app is not entirely out of question at this point.