FBR Constitutes Central and Regional Committees to Look Into Tax Issues

In line with the Memorandum of Understating (MOU) signed between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), the FBR has constituted a Central Committee and Regional Committees to oversee the process of integration of Tier-1 retailers.

In this connection, the FBR has issued an office order here on Friday.

The Central Committee would look into issues related to input tax issues, HS code issues, customer incentivization, software problems etc.

Similarly, the Regional Committees would be responsible for identification Tier-I and Tier-II retailers in their respective areas and to liaise with the Chief Commissioners concerned besides resolving sectoral as well as individual issues of retailers.

The Central Committee comprises FBR’s representatives including Director General Retail; Chief (IR-Analysis) and Second Secretary Retail.

The CAP’s representatives included Tariq Mehboob, Hien Iqbal Sheikh, Asfandyar Farrukh, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Mohammad Shamsuddin, Mustafa Bashir, Raheel Meghani Sheikh, Owais Mehmood, Addel Rauf, Tanveer Niaz, Ch. Asim, and Mohammad Imran Saleemi.

The FBR has also constituted Regional Committees at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.