vivo Launches Y31 Featuring 48MP Rear Camera, 6.58-Inch Display & 5000mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging

vivo today announced the launch of its latest entrant in the youth-oriented Y series, Y31 in Pakistan. With the launch of Y31, vivo strengthens the brand’s Y series product portfolio and reinstates its focus towards meaningful innovation.

vivo Y31 flaunts an AI-powered triple rear camera set-up with a 48MP main camera supported by photo processing algorithms and multiple built-in shooting modes that ensures clear shots, day and night.

It comes along with a 2MP bokeh camera, super macro camera, and Super Night Mode for an enhanced photography experience.

The smartphone features an immersive 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. For long-lasting use and seamless performance, Y31 is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery supported with 18W fast charging.

It also features an Audio Booster that enhances sound and creates a more wholesome experience for all that you love to hear.

48MP Rear Camera

vivo Y31 raises the bar for photography experience with its AI-powered triple cameras. The primary 48MP main camera is supported by outstanding photo processing algorithms to deliver ultra-clear master shots, day and night.

It comes along with a 2MP bokeh camera for portrait shots. Owing to the updated bokeh algorithm, portraits captured by the Y31 boast greater depth in photographs. The triple rear camera setup is also inclusive of a 2MP super macro camera that captures wonderful shots with a focus that draws as close as 4cm.

The Super Night Mode in the Y31’s rear camera uses the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in photographs and capture the beautiful shades of the night even in a low-light environment.

The smartphone also features four sets of night filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively to vivo to shoot like a pro. The device also comes with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology for videos to crop and align individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects for shaky movements.

Great Audio-Visual Experience

vivo Y31 provides an ultimate visual experience with an immersive 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution.

The thoughtful Eye Protection Mode also filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain and protect your eyesight throughout the day when eye protection mode is switched on.

The Y31 features an Audio Booster that enhances sound and creates a wholesome audio experience, be it of ringtones, music, or videos.

For the same, vivo has intelligently injected bass and elevated the equivalent volume of the sound chamber to produce sounds of up to 73dB. The Super Audio sound effect has also been designed to boost the user’s audio-visual experience to a higher level.

Long-Lasting Battery

Y31 features a 5,000mAh super capacity battery and 18W Fast Charge, so you can now enjoy a recharge of up to 70% in just 64 minutes*.

With AI power-saving technology, a single full charge can provide up to 17.9 hours* of online HD movie streaming or 9.9 hours* of resource-intensive games.

vivo also thoughtfully features Multi-turbo that focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games.

The Funtouch OS11 has two other features: AI Albums & iManager to support various other routine functions of a smartphone.

AI editor: With AI algorithms, the feature identifies both faces and scenes within your video footage, then splices them into a new reel, within a vlog template. It also has a memory feature that helps you group your photos by time, location, and event.

iManager: The feature acts like a personal mobile butler that frees users from boring everyday tasks. Set it up to take care of tasks such as cleaning up your phone or scanning for issues at night. It keeps your phone in good shape while you enjoy a good night’s sleep.

The phone also has a cleverly designed side-mounted fingerprint scanner that adapts to your daily phone use and lets you turn on the display and unlock it at the same time.

Powered by an advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6-series processor, the Y31 delivers a steady performance for applications and games with a vast 4GB RAM+128GB ROM memory back up to avoid lag and accounts for a smooth experience.

Pricing & Availability

The retail price for vivo Y31 in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999 and the phone is now available for sale across Pakistan in two dazzling color options – Racing Black and Ocean Blue. Customers who pre-ordered the phone will also get the special vivo gifts with their purchase.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y31 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y31 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2 GB internet/month for 6 months).

*Y31’s charging data is derived from vivo laboratory environment tests. Test environment: ambient temperature of 25℃±1℃. Test condition: 1% battery level, with screen off and a standard-issue official vivo charger. Actual data may vary pending test environments, long-term battery wear, and other factors.

*Online gaming time: At full power, with a WIFI network connection, 150cd/m² screen brightness and 63dB(A) volume, Y31 can play PUBG with default game settings for a continuous game time of up to 9.9 hours. Actual game time may vary depending on specific conditions.

*Online video streaming time: At full power, with a WIFI network connection, 150cd/m² screen brightness and 63dB(A) volume, Y31 can play YouTube videos for a continuous streaming time of up to 17.9 hours. Actual streaming time may vary depending on specific conditions.