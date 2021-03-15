MG to Establish EV Manufacturing Plant in Lahore Soon

Of all the new automakers in Pakistan, MG seems to make the most headlines. It has been revealed that the automaker is ready to set up an Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Raiwind, Lahore.

MG has been brought to Pakistan as a joint venture between the JW-SEZ Group and SAIC Motors, which is one of the biggest manufacturers in China. The company will reportedly manufacture EV in its own Specialized Economic Zone (SEZ) with a local investment of Rs. 637 million, and foreign direct investment of Rs. 663 million.

The key stakeholder of MG Pakistan, Javed Afridi, has always been vocal about the introduction of modern EVs in Pakistan and is a huge proponent of a dedicated and sound EV policy in the country that will benefit both the public and the automakers.

MG’s lineup for Pakistan also features the ZS EV — a compact SUV with an all-electric powertrain. The petrol-powered version of the ZS has already been launched in the market, and the ZS EV is yet to be launched. MG is also planning to debut the plugin-hybrid version of the HS SUV in Pakistan to add to its arsenal of EVs.

This is a promising development that will enable MG to join the pioneers of the passenger vehicle manufacturers to develop and/or assemble EVs in Pakistan while taking advantage of their growing demand.