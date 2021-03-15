MG to Launch a Plugin Hybrid SUV in Pakistan

Apart from the Korean crossover SUVs, MG HS has been arguably the most successful SUV in Pakistan so far. This is why it seems that MG Pakistan is gearing up to introduce a plug-in hybrid variant of the HS SUV in Pakistan.

The All-New MG HS PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid);

This is an automobile that will refine all the values of life!

Stay tuned!#ILoveMG#MGPakistan pic.twitter.com/YpTDbOVgC3 — MG Motor Pakistan (@MGPakistan) March 11, 2021

The news came earlier on Friday, hinting that the vehicle is launching. The MG HS PHEV would feature the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that, combined with a 90 kW electric motor, generates 256 horsepower and 370 newton-meters of torque, which is sent to front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO READ

Alto Tops the Charts as Pak Suzuki Outperforms Others in Car Sales for February

The vehicle also features a 16.6 kWh battery pack that has been fitted in the bottom-rear section of the SUV, which provides it an optimized weight distribution and allows for the on-board charging that flows at a rate of 3.7 kWh.

Along with a powerful engine, the company also boasts a very impressive 55 km/liter fuel average as well, although figures may vary in a real-life situation. The PHEV model, apart from the regular safety and convenience features, shall also include regenerative braking and multiple drive-modes.

Details have not yet been revealed about the price or the launch date of the vehicle. However, if we were to venture a guess – based on the international price of the vehicle – the PHEV variant of the MG HS SUV would likely cost around Rs. 6.5 million. Granted that it is a huge amount, but the low running cost, modern features, comfortable ride, and modern styling of the vehicle makes it worth it.