President & First Lady Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Registering at 1166

President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi received the initial dose of Sinopharm’s Coronavirus vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Tarlai in Islamabad earlier today.

While speaking on the occasion, the President said, “Elites around the world are getting vaccinated out of turn, however, I got inoculated at my turn after registering for the vaccine at 1166 on 15 February”.

President Alvi lauded the PTI government for developing a simple, efficient, and transparent vaccination registration system.

The President also advised the public to exercise caution even after receiving the vaccine and adhere to COVID-19 SOPs as the country is experiencing the third wave of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Walk-in Vaccination

Besides, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to grant a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination facility to citizens aged 70 years or above after registering at 1166.

According to details, the facility will be available across the country from 16 March and citizens can go to their nearest vaccination centers to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

Note that citizens will still be required to provide original CNICs to the healthcare staff before getting vaccinated at the COVID Vaccination Centers all over the country.