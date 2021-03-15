Schools & Colleges Ordered to Overcome Academic Losses

Under the directives of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has instructed the educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to facilitate students in overcoming the academic losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the details, the FDE has directed the schools and colleges to devise a short-term and long-term approach in this regard.

For the short-term approach, the schools have been instructed to support the students appearing for general examinations and the board examinations in August 2021 in particular, and identify the at-risk children through classroom observations and evaluations.

The schools have been advised to incorporate a zero period into the timetables either in the morning or after school ends, or a time slot on Sunday to facilitate the students with severe learning losses.

The FDE has also recommended that the schools sort students into different groups, with the example of those struggling in mathematics placed in one group regardless of the grade level.

For the long-term approach, schools have been asked to plan for the next two to three years and strategize how they can counter the impact of the pandemic on the academic losses that the students have undergone.

Additionally, the FDE has directed the schools to utilize the summer vacations of the academic years 2021, 2022, and 2023 to support students in overcoming their academic losses. A structured remedial and support program is to be devised accordingly in the academic period of 2021-22 for students with learning weakness.

Teachers also need to plan their lessons based on students’ performances after conducting diagnostic assessments during the first week of the academic year, and the headteachers or coordinators have been advised to conduct regular monthly meetings to assess the progress.