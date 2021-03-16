Pakistan to Introduce E-Voting System for Overseas Pakistanis in Next Elections

The Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, announced that an e-voting system would be introduced in Pakistan for the next general elections in 2023 to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

The minister addressed a ceremony held for the celebration of Sehat Kahani’s funding on Monday in Karachi and said that Pakistan’s diaspora community would be able to cast votes through e-voting, which will ensure their maximum participation.

Furthermore, the minister informed that the government is investing Rs. 22 billion to increase internet connectivity in the country, adding that the rural areas, including Tharparkar, Rajapan, former FATA, and Dera Bugti, have been prioritized for this purpose.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the government would also introduce an e-office system for 40 ministries.

All the steps are being taken to make Pakistan a digital country, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister added.