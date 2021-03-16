SereneAir Begins International Flights Today

The first international flight of the privately-owned Pakistani airline SereneAir will take off today (Tuesday).

The Director Air Transport of the CAA granted permission to SereneAir to operate international flights and told it to submit a flight schedule in this regard. The Federal Cabinet had previously approved the airline’s request for commencing international flights earlier.

SereneAir will launch flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today. As per the details, its current destination is Sharjah, but it will expand its operation to Dubai soon.

It has also received permission from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to begin flights to Jeddah and Riyadh and will launch its operations as soon as the kingdom removes the travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for SereneAir told the media that it has leased two new modern Airbus-330 aircraft for international flights and that it plans to add two more Airbuses to its fleet by 25 March.