Indian Passenger Aircraft Disappears After Entering Pakistan’s Airspace

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) came into action after an Indian passenger airplane disappeared from the radar after entering Lahore’s airspace.

As per details, the Air India Express flight 1191 flew from Amritsar to Dubai at 4 o’clock and entered the airspace over Lahore 15 minutes later.

However, it disappeared from the radar due to the closure of the flight transponder. For those unaware, a transponder is a device that emits signals to indicate the location and altitude of any aircraft during the flight.

Lahore aviation tower contacted the plane through the hotline to confirm its safety.

The authorities told the captain that they were unable to locate the plane due to the closure of the transponder. The pilot responded that it was because of a technical fault and that they would restart it soon. The captain was directed to remain on the hotline until the flight transponder was restarted.

Later, the authorities were able to locate the aircraft once again near Rahim Yar Khan once the transponder of the plane restarted.