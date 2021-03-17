Lahore Metro Bus Service to Add 64 New Buses to its Fleet

In a recent development, VEDA Transit Solutions and a group of local banks with Bank of Punjab being key-adviser and arranger, signed an agreement of Rs. 2.6 billion to bring in 64 new buses for the Lahore Metro Bus Service.

The other banks in the group are Samba Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah Limited, and JS Bank Limited, designated to be the co-arrangers of the transaction.

The signing was done between the Director VEDA, Muhammad Ammar Khan, and the Head of Investment Bank of Punjab, Rizwan Hameed. The Minister for Transport, Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, was also present at the ceremony.

The minister commented that the provincial government will always support the authority’s efforts to alleviate the challenges faced by the public.

He added that the metro bus service has been among the projects that have ensured a tremendous degree of ease in transportation for the public by offering a comfortable and convenient means of commute and reducing traffic jams.

Director VEDA, Muhammad Ammar, added that his company made positive contributions to the economy, and their entry in Lahore shall create around 500 jobs for the people of Lahore.