Mohammad Amir Finally Reveals His Plans About Taking Back His Retirement

Pakistan fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, has cited the example of the support the Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, receives from the team management against how he is being treated by the current management.

His comments came in an exclusive talk with Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube channel. Amir said that the team management backed Bumrah despite below-par performances.

I think it is not the right mindset to look at the performance of only four or five matches. If you remember, [Jasprit] Bumrah had only one wicket in 16 matches when he was playing the Australia series, but nobody questioned him because they knew that he is a match-winning bowler. That was the time they [Indian team management] should have supported him, and they did that.

ALSO READ

Rizwan’s Stats Prove Him As the Best Wicket-Keeper in the World Since 2010

Amir maintained that the team management has to back a player when he is out of form and not just discard him.

“If it’s like this, then we should give you an entire team made up of players like Cristiano Ronaldo so that you can sit back and relax and do nothing.”

Amir also brushed aside the rumors that he is considering walking back on his retirement from international cricket.

I carefully looked at all my options and assessed the situation before making the decision about retirement. I’m enjoying cricket and spending time with my family and currently have no plans about taking back my retirement.

ALSO READ

Punjab’s Hospitals Reach Near-Full Capacities With COVID-19 Patients

The pacer asserted that he had nothing personal against anyone and was simply disappointed with the continuous mental trauma he faced at the hands of the team management.

“If it was only about my performance, I would have never taken the decision about retirement. But their [team management] statements about me regarding my retirement from Test cricket really hurt me. I have no personal issue with them as they are my elders and legends of the game,” he concluded.