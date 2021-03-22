NCOC Announces Strict Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread

A meeting of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umer, was held earlier today which was also attended by Chief Secretaries of all provinces via video link.

The meeting participants expressed grave concern over the current COVID-19 situation in the country and unanimously agreed to the implementation of the following high-impact interventions in cities/districts with positivity greater than 8% (3 days rolling average) to contain the spread of the disease.

As for cities with a positivity rate less than 8%, already imposed measures will continue to be enforced based on risk assessment/disease prevalence.

Here are all the decisions NCOC made in its meeting today.

Implementation of broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment. No mobility will be allowed except emergencies. Closure of all types of indoor dining. However, outdoor dining permitted till 10:00 pm. Takeaways will be allowed. Closure of all commercial activities (less essential services) by 8:00 pm. Two safe days per week will be observed. Choice of days will be at the discretion of federating units. Gatherings with an upper limit of 300 persons will be allowed with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. However, all types of indoor gatherings involving cultural, musical, religious, or miscellaneous events will be banned. Complete closure of cinemas/shrines will continue to be enforced. Complete ban on contact sports, festivals, cultural, and other events. Outdoor marriage functions till 10:00 pm with an upper limit of 300 guests with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs (event duration 2 hours only). No indoor functions will be allowed. Complete closure of amusement parks, however, walking/jogging tracks will remain open with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. 50% work from home policy will continue (including all public/private offices and courts). Intercity public transport to operate at 50% of total capacity. Rail service to operate at 70% of total capacity. Compulsory mask-wearing be ensured by all federating units while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Reduced presence at courts (City, District, High Courts, and SC). Stringent protocols for tourism in GB, KP, AJK, and tourist places elsewhere. Sentinel testing sites at entry points/selected locations be established. Mass media coverage highlighting punitive actions.

The abovementioned high-impact interventions will come into effect immediately and will remain enforced till 11 April. These restrictions will be reviewed in the NCOC meeting on 7 April.

Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in the NCOC will be held on 24 March to review the decisions related to the education sector that were enforced on 10 March.