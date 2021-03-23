Foodpanda Pakistan Plants 10,000 Saplings in Collaboration with Commissioner Karachi and DG Parks KMC

Foodpanda Pakistan, Pakistan’s largest delivery platform, has pledged to support the government initiative of planting millions of trees in Pakistan. In collaboration with commissioner Karachi and DG Parks KMC, the first phase of the activity took place in Polo Ground, Karachi where Foodpanda planted more than 10,000 saplings.

Mr. Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi, and Mr. Taha Saleem, DG Parks & Horticulture KMC, were present at the event along with Foodpanda stakeholders.

With the objective of supporting environmental sustainability and development, this is the first of many such plantation drives that will take place each quarter in various cities in Pakistan. Foodpanda riders, vendor partners, and Home chefs along with Foodpanda employees and government officials planted 5 varieties of saplings.

Night Blooming Jasmine, Arabian Jasmine, Bougainvillea Glabra, Curry leaf, and lilac Tasselflower were among the various saplings planted.

Speaking at the event, Commercial Director Foodpanda Pakistan, Muntaqa Peracha, said, “Environmental sustainability is one of our core values and we resolutely believe that the future is green living through sustainability and renewable energy. In the first phase of this initiative, we are focusing on tree plantation in the country while actively exploring fuel-efficient and alternate delivery methods and recyclable packaging.”

Mr. Navid Ahmed Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi appreciated the initiative and showed support for such activities.

With over 20,000 restaurant partners across the country and millions of food deliveries every month, Foodpanda is Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce and food delivery company. Foodpanda provides self-employment income opportunities to thousands of home chefs and delivery riders to earn a successful living as and when they choose to.