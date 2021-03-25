Leaked Images of Huawei P50 Pro+ Reveal Massive Rear Camera

Earlier this month, notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, shared CAD renders of the Huawei P50 Pro showing off a glimpse of the phone. The images revealed a rather peculiar and huge pill-shaped camera bump with smaller circles inside. The renders, however, did not reveal what those smaller circles will hold.

Following up on the leak, another leakster, HoilNDI, has published renders of the Huawei P50 Pro+ revealing what the camera bump will house. According to him, the smartphone will be equipped with a Penta-sensor camera. The periscope and a smaller lens will be housed in one circle while the triple sensor camera will be installed in the other circle.

In addition to this, the renders show a waterfall display with steeply curved sides. The company will most likely use Samsung and LG OLED displays on the series.

The renders might not be accurate since the same leakster shared another set of renders last month revealing a completely different design. These images might be based on actual insider info but manufacturers test out a couple of designs before they settle on a final design. Moreover, since the P50 series’ launch is still a few months away, the company will have plenty of time to change the aesthetics.

Initially, the series was set to launch in March but the sanctions against Huawei have not been eased off. So, the company reportedly had to delay the launch and cut production targets.