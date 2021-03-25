Pakistan to Begin Local Manufacturing of Solar Panels

Pakistan is all set to launch its first locally manufactured solar power panels. A department of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) will begin production of the third-generation solar power panels next month.

Dr. Najeeb Ullah, leading the research at the university, said, “We are launching our production and will deliver our first order for generating 2MW power very soon”.

Dr. Najeeb informed that currently, Pakistan generates 6 percent of the total power from wind and solar projects, however, the solar panels used to generate energy are imported and are not as effective as the ones developed by the university’s Center for Advanced Studies in Energy.

Meanwhile, a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, International Energy Agency, said that it expects that the total energy consumption of Pakistan will cross 49,000MW by 2025 due to the increase in population.

Currently, the average energy demand of Pakistan is 19,000MW against the generation of around 15,000MW. During summers, the demand reaches 20,000MW, and the inability to meet the demand leads to power cuts.

Dr. Najeeb claims that the locally manufactured solar panels will reduce the power generation cost.

“The panels being used for power generation costs around Rs. 60 per watt. We will produce AAA quality power panels which will bring the production cost to Rs. 48 per watt and eventually to Rs. 10 per watt,” declared Dr. Najeeb.

In addition to being affordable, the power panels also have an extended lifespan of 15 to 20 years.