Kaleemullah Claims European Football Teams Are Willing to Tour Pakistan

Pakistan football’s greatest export, Kaleemullah, revealed that two European football teams have expressed their interest to tour Pakistan to play a series of friendly football matches. Kaleemullah did not reveal the names of the teams but was confident that they are ready to tour the country within the nest few months.

Recently, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) invited various Asian teams, including India, to tour the country to play a series of football matches but they failed to receive a positive response. Kaleemullah however has worked his magic off the field and convinced two European teams to travel to Pakistan.

“I tried contacting European teams as I have played there. I got a good response and they are ready to visit Pakistan. If PFF is interested, I can arrange these matches in June,” he added.

Although football has been largely ignored in the country for many years, the new normalization committee of the PFF has made valiant efforts to promote the game in the country. It will be a huge success if Kaleemullah manages to convince the PFF to allow the European teams to tour Pakistan to play a series of matches.

Kaleemullah is widely regarded as one of the finest players produced by Pakistan. He has played in various leagues around the world and is currently under contract with an Iraqi football club, Zakho. The 28-year old has played for Pakistan national team 25 times, scoring four goals. He has scored 113 professional goals, including 72 in 94 appearances for Khan Research Laboratories.