Pakistani-Origin Lina Khan Likely to be Nominated for FTC Commissioner

The US President, Joe Biden, has announced his intent to nominate Pakistani-origin tech critic, Lina Khan, as the Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

In case the Biden administration appoints Lina Khan as FTC’s Commissioner, she will be responsible for proposing new and stringent laws to better help law enforcement agencies take on antitrust cases against tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

About Lina Khan

Lina Khan is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School. She is an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, where she teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law, and the antimonopoly tradition.

She became a public figure during her time as a law student at Yale University when her article titled Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox was published in Yale Law Journal 2017. Her article made a significant impact in American legal and business circles and The New York Times described it as “reframing decades of monopoly law.”

In the article, Lina argued that the current American antitrust law framework, which focuses on keeping consumer prices down, cannot account for the anticompetitive effects of platform-based business models such as that of Amazon. She proposed alternative approaches for doing so: “restoring traditional antitrust and competition policy principles or applying common carrier obligations and duties.”

Lina Khan’s antitrust article was published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Financial Times, Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review, and University of Chicago Law Review.

For Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox, she won the Antitrust Writing Award for “Best Academic Unilateral Conduct Article” in 2018, the Israel H. Peres Prize by Yale Law School, and the Michael Egger Prize from the Yale Law Journal.

Previously, Lina Khan served as counsel to the US House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, where she helped lead the investigation into digital markets.

She was also a legal advisor in the office of former FTC Commissioner, Rohit Chopra, and legal director at the Open Markets Institute.