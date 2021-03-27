Govt Removes HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri

The federal government has removed the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, with the passage of the new Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

According to a notification issued by the Government of Pakistan on 26 March, the “Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, Dr. Tariq Banuri has ceased to be the Chairperson, Higher Education Commission” with immediate effect.

The new ordinance proposed by Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) has altered the HEC’s rules and regulations whereby the tenure of the Chairman and 18 members of the HEC have been reduced from four to two years, and the authority has been transferred to the government-appointed Executive Director who can be replaced at a moment’s notice.

Dr. Tariq Banuri had been appointed as the Chairman for a four-year term in May 2018 by the then-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.