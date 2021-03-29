Lahore Administration Wants to Seal The City

The administration of Lahore is deliberating over closing the city’s entry and exit points due to the growing number of coronavirus cases reported in the provincial capital alone.

According to the details, the divisional administration is considering a proposal to seal the entry and exit points for all traveling to and from the city, and to only open them in case of an emergency, for which the final decision will be taken in a meeting today (Monday).

ALSO READ

Private Schools to Protest Against Closure of Educational Institutes

The Commissioner of Lahore, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younas, stated,

We are seriously working on a proposal to close down the Punjab capital keeping in view a massive surge in COVID-19 cases daily. We will present this proposal in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on coronavirus scheduled to be held on Monday.

He explained that this proposal will be presented to the committee chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and if it is not approved, the second proposal will be to shut down the marriage halls, restaurants, and public transportation services for 10 to 12 days.

“Our main objective at this time is to contain public mobility at maximum level, at least for 10 to 12 days, as it is necessary to break the virus-spread cycle,” the commissioner said.

ALSO READ

Sindh Announces 30 March Holiday for Educational Institutes

He also tweeted,