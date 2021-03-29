South Africa Series Crucial as India Overtakes Pakistan in ICC Super League

Indian Cricket Team has climbed up in the ICC Cricket World Super League rankings after their 2-1 ODI series win against England. As a result, India has overtaken Pakistan and is now ranked number 7 on the table. Pakistan, meanwhile, has moved down to the eighth spot.

India gained 20 points by winning the two matches. They have now played six matches, winning three and losing three. They now have a total of 29 points after ICC deducted one point due to the slow over-rate against Australia.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has only played three matches so far, winning two and losing one in a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Pakistan will have a chance to move up the rankings in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. If Pakistan manages to whitewash the proteas, they will move to the top of the leaderboard with 50 points.

Currently, England and Australia sit atop the table with 40 points each. England has played nine matches, winning four and losing five, while Australia has played six matches, winning four and losing two.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a qualifying event for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. The top 8 teams will directly qualify for the mega event. India has already qualified due to being the host of the event.

Let’s have a look at the updated ICC CWC Super League Leaderboard: