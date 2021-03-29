Schedule Announced for Pakistan Tour to Zimbabwe

Pakistan will become the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe in the post-Covid-19 era when they announced the schedule of their two Test and three T20I series. The Pakistan side will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on 17 April, where the five matches will take place from 21 April to 11 May with the T20Is to start at 2:00 PM PST and the two Tests will commence at 12:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

After the T20Is on 21, 23 and 25 April, Babar Azam’s side will play Zimbabwe in two Tests, the first of which will begin on 29 April. This will mark the first instance of the two sides facing off in the pinnacle format of the game since September 2013. This was also Pakistan’s last Test on Zimbabwean soil.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan men’s cricket sides have toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa. Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men’s side, while the women’s sides visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, the Pakistan U19 squad will tour Bangladesh for a four-day and five 50-over-side matches.

Zimbabwe tour schedule (T20Is start at 1400 PST, Tests to begin at 1230 PST):

Match Date Time Venue 1st T20I 21 April 2:00pm PKT Harare Sports Club, Harare 2nd T20I 23 April 2:00pm PKT Harare Sports Club, Harare 3rd T20I 25 April 2:00pm PKT Harare Sports Club, Harare 1st Test 29 April – 3 May 12:30pm PKT Harare Sports Club, Harare 2n Test 7 – 11 May 12:30pm PKT Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pakistan men’s national cricket team for the Zimbabwe tour:

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Test: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Players Support Personnel – Mansoor Rana (Manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Col (retd) Khalid Mahmood (security manager), Malang Ali (masseur), Raza Kitchlew (Digital and media manager), Dr Riaz Ahmed (team doctor), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Waqar Younis (bowling coach), Yasir Malik (strength & conditioning coach) and Younis Khan (batting coach).