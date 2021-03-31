Nike Distances Itself From Satan Shoes Made With Human Blood

Global footwear giant, Nike, has filed a lawsuit against MSCHF Production Studio for illegally designing ‘666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers’, which the latter made in collaboration with rapper, Lil Nas X.

BREAKING: Nike is suing MSCHF over the @LilNasX "Satan Shoes" for copyright infringement and dilution. pic.twitter.com/lEL6DIVyOD — SAINT (@saint) March 29, 2021

As per the plaintiff’s complaint, MSCHF used Nike’s Air Max 97 shoes for its ‘Satan Shoes’, which add red ink mixed with a drop of human blood to the sole.

In a statement, Nike explained that its customers had confusingly called for a complete ban on its products when the real perpetrator continues to manufacture “unauthorized Nike-inspired shoes”. Basketball superstar, Nick Young, was one of the many notable personalities who expressed reservations over the outfit’s alleged production.

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

In its support, the footwear giant said,

Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight — Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes

Nike has demanded MSCHF to pay for damages to its reputation on top of litigation fees pertaining to the filing of the suit. The company has also issued statements to the media for clarification, explaining that it has no “relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF”.