PCB Keeps Franchises & Fans Guessing for Official PSL Schedule

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are anxiously awaiting an official announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the schedule of the remaining PSL 2021 matches.

PCB had announced to reveal the schedule last week but so far there has been no further development in this regard.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that PCB and PSL franchises were considering organizing the remaining PSL 6 matches in May and June. Both PCB and PSL franchises also discussed three different options for scheduling the remaining tournament.

PCB has already finalized to hold the remaining matches of PSL 6 in Karachi and to hold a draft on the basis of the availability and non-availability of PSL squad players.

The board has also proposed a strict seven-day quarantine for all members of the PSL squads and decided to outsource the management of the bio-secure bubble to a UK-based company.

Note that, on 4 March, PCB decided to postpone PSL 6 after multiple cricketers and officials tested positive for Coronavirus in its bio-secure bubble.