Here’s the Complete PPV Schedule of AEW in 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has a jam-packed Pay-Per-View (PPV) schedule for 2024. Tony Khan’s wrestling promotion is off to a fairly good start this year with arguably one of the best pay-per-view events in the company’s history AEW Revolution, featuring wrestling icon Sting’s final match with the legendary “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

With the addition of the new PPV event, Dynasty, last week, and Double or Nothing set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, AEW is setting the stage for its most ambitious year yet with the announcement of an expanded PPV schedule for 2024. Here is the complete PPV schedule for AEW in 2024:

PPV Date Location AEW Revolution March 3 Greensboro, NC AEW Dynasty April 21 St. Louis, MI AEW Double or Nothing May 26 Las Vegas, NV AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door June 30 Long Island, NY All In: London August 25 London, England AEW All Out: Labor Day September 1 Chicago, IL AEW WrestleDream October 12 Tacoma, WA AEW Full Gear November 23 Newark, NJ AEW Worlds End December 28 Orlando, FL

Over the years, AEW introduced additional marquee PPVs such as All Out, Full Gear, and Revolution, maintaining a quarterly schedule. However, in 2022, AEW embarked on an expansion period, introducing groundbreaking events like AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, which showcased top talent from both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), something WWE has not been able to do so.

With a total of nine PPV events scheduled throughout the year, AEW is poised to continue its momentum and deliver high-octane wrestling action to fans worldwide.