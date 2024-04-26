KPITB and STZA Declare Pakistan Digital City Haripur as Special Technology Zone

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) signed an agreement in a ceremony devoted to the “Zone Development Agreement of Pakistan Digital City Haripur (PDC).”

The event, which officially declared PDC Haripur as a Special Technology Zone, is a significant step towards fostering innovation and technology-driven growth in Pakistan.

Under this agreement, PDC Haripur will enjoy tax incentives, making it a tax-free zone for enterprises operating within its premises. IT businesses affiliated with PDC Haripur will benefit from a 10-year tax exemption, incentivizing investment and fostering a conducive environment for technological advancements.

Distinguished guests attending the ceremony include Mr. Khalid Latif Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science & Technology and Information Technology; Mr. Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Secretary ST&IT; and representatives from STZA and KPITB.

During his address at the ceremony, Mr. Khalid Latif Khan highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s commitment to digital transformation under Chief Minister Mr. Ali Amin Gandapur’s guidance. The investment of 1642 million rupees in Pakistan Digital City, overseen by NESPAK and National Logistics Cell, signifies KP’s vision to establish itself as Pakistan’s digital hub. The Pakistan Digital City project, evidence of this vision, aims to stimulate economic growth by attracting national and international IT businesses, thereby creating job opportunities for the youth—an essential priority for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. Mr. Khalid also shared that nearly 30 percent of the project work has already been completed, marking significant progress towards this transformative initiative.

This agreement signing marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s technology landscape, showcasing a collaborative effort to create an ecosystem that encourages innovation, growth, and economic prosperity in the digital age. The establishment of PDC Haripur as a Special Technology Zone underscores the commitment of KPITB and STZA towards accelerating digital transformation and positioning Pakistan as a hub for technology-driven ventures.