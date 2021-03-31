This Radioactive Diamond Battery Can Run For Thousands of Years!

A US-based startup called NDB, which stands for Nano Diamond Battery, has revealed that it was successful in developing a diamond nuclear-powered battery that will last up to 28,000 years.

The battery is a “high-power diamond-based alpha, beta, and neutron voltaic battery” that can provide “life-long and green energy.” This Nano Diamond cell uses nuclear waste that is enclosed in a tiny layer of diamonds. Since diamonds are very good conductors of heat, the layer of diamonds removes heat away from the radioactive isotope materials so quickly that it generates electricity.

Scientists were able to develop this battery using waste graphite from a graphite-cooled nuclear reactor. The radioactively contaminated graphite could last thousands of years with the heat-conducting diamonds pulling that energy away into electricity alongside it the whole time.

As fantastic as this sounds, there is a catch. Each cell will produce only a minuscule amount of energy. Hence, in order to power regular and larger devices, a huge number of cells must be combined.

Talking about the battery, a DNP spokesperson said,

The DNV stacks along with the source are coated with a layer of polycrystalline diamond, which is known for being the most thermally conductive material also has the ability to contain the radiation within the device and is the hardest material, [12] times tougher than stainless steel. This makes our product extremely tough and tamperproof.

The company has been working on developing a Nano Diamond Battery since 2012. It was able to make a breakthrough after 9 years of extensive research and is excited to launch its first battery in 2023.