Sindh High Court Announces Its Decision On Sale Of Sputnik V Vaccine

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has reportedly authorized a private company to sell Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) submitted its reply in response to a contempt petition.

The court bench opined that regardless of the motives behind the petition, people should be inoculated as soon as possible. “It will be inappropriate to halt vaccination in this situation”, said the court.

The company has fixed a retail-centric price of Rs. 12,226 for the vaccination, subject to regulations and import costs that come with it.

Earlier in March, a Karachi-based firm, AGP Limited, received the first batch of Sputnik V consisting of 50,000 doses at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The federal government had also repealed its decision under which it had allowed the private sector to set the prices of Coronavirus vaccines after importing them. This development came just hours before the first consignment of privately-imported Russian Coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, was due to arrive in Pakistan.