ZTE Watch GT Announced With OLED Display, Blood Oxygen Monitoring For $90

At a launch event today, the Chinese electronics company ZTE launched the S30 smartphones featuring the S30, S30 SE, and the S30 Pro. Alongside the handsets, the company also unveiled its latest rugged smartwatch for the Chinese market called the ZTE Watch GT.

Design and Display

The ZTE Watch GT comes with a round dial built around a 1.19-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display. The resolution is locked at 454 x 454 pixels with a 1:1 aspect ratio and 326 PPI density. The watch can also show notifications like incoming calls, SMS, WeChat in real-time.

The body of the dial is made using ultra-light aluminum alloy which only weighs 30 grams and is extremely comfortable to wear, according to the company. You get plenty of strap options in silicon as well as woven fabric.

Moreover, it is 5ATM waterproof, so you can even wear it while swimming.

Other Features

The new rugged watch by ZTE packs an array of features. It comes with the usual tracking of your calories, speed, steps, and sleep monitoring along with support for up to 16 sports modes. The supported sports modes include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, yoga, strength training, basketball, football, etc. Other features include remote photo capture, music controls, and raising the wrist to wake the screen.

In addition to this, it is equipped with a multi-mode GPS positioning system which also backs the new heatmap feature in the football mode that tracks your playing positions and reveals a heatmap of the areas where you’ve been busy in the stadium. The watch also has a 24-hour heart rate monitor and a Blood Oxygen monitoring sensor.

Battery and Pricing

In terms of battery, the company claims that the watch offers 15 days of battery life under normal usage and up to 23 days in the ultra-long battery life mode.

The watch is currently available for sale in China and costs ~$91.