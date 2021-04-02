Pakistanis Can Now Apply for Overseas Jobs on an Online Portal

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, has said that overseas jobs will be showcased on an online job portal to help Pakistani job seekers based on their qualifications.

He announced this while speaking at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Overseas Employment Corporation and the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab in Islamabad.

The SAPM said that the professional training program for Pakistan’s skilled manpower will provide employment opportunities to a number of young people, which will, in turn, help in earning foreign exchange for the country. He added,

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream is to make Pakistan a paradise tourist destination and center of attention for the whole world. Along with the arrival of tourists in Pakistan, skilled Pakistanis manpower will also get employment after completing their training courses with the help of TEVTA.

SAPM Bukhari said that local organizations will also be able to recruit suitable candidates as per their needs via this initiative.

He reiterated that Imran Khan wants to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and backwardness from Pakistan to make it economically prosperous. Additionally, the overseas and tourism ministries are striving for this cause to significantly increase the performance of the concerned institutions.

The SAPM also remarked that revolutionary steps have been taken in this regard, which are yielding positive results.