KP Announces Ramadan Bazaars and Kisaan Markets

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has finalized its ‘Ramadan Strategy’ for the holy month under which a mobile application will be launched to monitor price control, and sasta bazaars and kisaan markets will be established to provide maximum relief in prices to facilitate the public.

The app called ‘Ramazan Marastyal’ will use a “tech-driven approach” for price control and for the resolving of public complaints relating to prices.

The provincial government also plans to set up 83 sasta bazaars and 52 kisaan markets across KP to sell essential goods at cheaper rates. For this purpose, a committee comprising the Home and Food Secretaries, and the provincial Chief of Police will be established to ensure a constant supply of edible items during the holy month.

The Special Branch of the police has been given the task of monitoring the hoarding of goods across the province, and a control room has been set up at the Home Department to monitor the situation and ensure its smooth execution.

These measures were decided in a meeting on Friday that was headed by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and attended by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash; the Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz; the provincial Chief of Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi; the Secretaries of the concerned departments, and the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all districts.