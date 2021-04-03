PM Approves Reconstitution of Economic Advisory Council

The Prime Minister has approved the re-constitution of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to recommend macro-economic stablization measures and carry forward the reform agenda for robust and sustained economic growth.

The EAC shall be chaired by the Prime Minister. Minister for Finance and Revenue shall be the Vice Chairman. In the absence of the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister may chair the meeting. The EAC shall include private sector members as well as official members.

The Economic Advisory Council will have an advisory and capacity enhancement relationship with the Government of Pakistan. It will engage with economic institutions collaboratively and synergetically.

The EAC will follow the consultative process and suggest policy initiatives that will further strengthen and optimize financial and economic policies in order to enhance their welfare impact for the citizens.

The ultimate goal of the EAC is to promote analytically sound and evidence based reforms and initiatives after taking all stakeholders on board. The Ministry of Finance will be the nodal government agency for the EAC.

​The re-constitution of Economic Advisory Council is aimed at framing an agenda for economic reforms in an entirely non-partison manner and promoting an active and informed debate that leads to sound policy making, analytical vetting and active monitoring as envisaged by the leadership for sustained institutional reforms and modernization of the Public Sector and enhance public welfare.

Finance Division released a notification on Saturday with names for the reconstituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC). The names include:

Abid Suleri Arif Habib Asif Qureshi Ejaz Nabi Farooq Rehmatullah Muhammad Ali Tabba Dr. Rashid Amjad Salman Shah Shaukat Tarin Shamshad Akhtar Sultan Allana Syed Saleem Raza Zaid Ali Muhammad

Other official members of the committee will include the ministers for energy, planning and development, industries and production, food security and research, and economic affairs. The advisors to PM on commerce, institutional reform and austerity, overseas Pakistanis, and power and petroleum will also me among the official members, along with BOI chairman and SBP governor.

This also dispels the rumors about Shaukat Tareen being considered as head of the EAC.