There Should Be No International Matches During IPL : Kevin Pietersen

Former England middle-order batsman, Kevin Pietersen, believes there should be no international matches played during an Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pietersen said that the cricket boards should realize that IPL is the biggest annual tournament in the world and the players are going to prefer to take part in it instead of playing international cricket.

Player’s preference for IPL has been a hot topic in the cricketing universe over the past few years, many ex-cricketers have questioned current players on their loyalty towards their nations and have warned that huge amounts of money involved in IPL will lead to the downfall of international cricket.

Kevin Pietersen on the other hand believes that during the window of the IPL, no international matches should take place and players should be allowed to take fully devote themselves to the competition.

Pietersen tweeted: “Cricket boards need to realise that the IPL is the biggest show in town. DO NOT schedule ANY international games whilst it’s on. V v v (very, very, very) simple!

Pietersen said this in response to the news of star South African players traveling to India during the ODI series against Pakistan. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Quinton De Kock, and David Miller will not be available for their country as they are under contract to play in the IPL. Cricket South Africa (CSA) revealed that they had signed a contract with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), which allows their players to take part in the competition despite being on international duty.

Recently, legendary South African fast bowler, Dale Steyn, said that IPL focuses more on the money rather than the cricketing activities, his statement caused an uproar in India who called Steyn on his hypocrisy, as he was a regular in the league. Steyn later apologized for hurting their sentiments.

The latest IPL season is scheduled to be played between 9 April – 30 May, during which Pakistan is scheduled to play against South Africa and Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will face each other.