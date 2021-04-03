Naseem Shah and Rohail Nazir Called for Test Camp in Lahore

Pakistan cricket selectors, as part of their strategy to keep all the leading performers involved in the system, have invited six additional players who will participate in the training camp for the Test players, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on 10 April.

These six players are Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Taj Wali (Balochistan), Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab).

The Test players’ camp will run under a bio-secure environment from 11-20 April before the 11 players will depart for Harare on 21 April to join other members of the side. The two Tests will be played in Harare from 29 April-3 May and 7-11 May.

The camp will be held under the supervision of National High-Performance coaches, including Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umer Rasheed (fast bowling coach), and Atiq-uz-Zaman (wicketkeeping/fielding coach), Javed Sheikh (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tahir (Physiotherapist) and a masseur.

Harare-bound Test players that will attend the camp are:

Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)

Training Programme (subject to last-minute changes):