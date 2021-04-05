The Company Behind COD Mobile Earned $10 Billion in 2020

Timi Studios, the game studio behind Call of Duty Mobile, and several other notable titles has made $10 billion in 2020. Timi Studios is owned by the video game giant Tencent and it has worked on many popular titles including Arena of Valor, Honor of Kings, Pokemon Unite, and more.

According to a report from Reuters, revenue of $10 billion in 2020 would mean that Timi Studios is now one of the biggest mobile game developers. The report also says that Timi Studios is planning to take on major video game studios that make AAA games. Competing against these giants would mean that the studio would require a hefty amount of investment to compete on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Last month, the game studio had also shared a notice revealing that the company is looking to create AAA titles that would resemble the virtual community shown in the movie Ready Player One.

As mentioned earlier, this mysterious AAA title would compete against well-established studios from Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the US. Tencent has already started building new studio locations outside of China for this project. These new studios will be used by Timi as well as Lightspeed and Quantum, the studio behind PUBG Mobile.

