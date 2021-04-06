Nestle Plans To Invest Rs. 3.4 Billion To Expand its Businesses in 2021

Nestle Pakistan’s management has planned to invest an amount of Rs. 3.4 billion in Pakistan to scale up its operations and business in 2021.

Investments of approximately Rs. 3.4 billion are planned for 2021, primarily focused on operational reliability and capacity increases to meet consumer demand, the company said in its annual financial report.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a handsome 20 percent growth in profitability in 2020, which stood at Rs. 8.8 billion in the outgoing year.

The improvement in our profitability has been achieved through various cost savings initiatives, optimization projects, and pricing management, the report said.

The company’s nets sales grew paltry by 2.5 percent despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related lockdown of the businesses in different cities.

Despite the unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic, the company recorded revenue growth of 2.4 percent through undisrupted supply and availability of products, innovation and renovation initiatives, numeric distribution expansion, and investments behind the brands. The growth in the sales of the FMCG company reflected the high demand for consumer products in Pakistan, mainly in the areas of food and nutrition.

In 2020, the company made a net investment of Rs. 3.2 billion. The investment was made on the expansion and maintenance of its factories located in Sheikarpura and Kabirwala, including its sales and distribution network and water projects.

The company is working to achieve a waste-free future by ensuring that 100 percent of our packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025. Similarly, it has planned to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.