WhatsApp Competitor ‘Signal’ Enables Payments In Cryptocurrencies

WhatsApp competitor Signal has announced support for cryptocurrency payments, a world-first for any messaging app.

According to a report in Decrypt, users of the privacy-focused app can now exchange MobileCoin

According to a report in Decrypt, users of the privacy-focused app can now exchange MobileCoin — a “privacy coin” — directly though Signal. Currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are in the pipeline, expected rollouts have been scheduled in the coming months.

Signal has been teasing a move into the crypto game for quite some times now. Creator Moxie Marlinspike, the adviser for the MobileCoin network, told a news outlet,

I would like to get to a world where not only can you feel that when you talk to your therapist over Signal, but also when you pay your therapist for the session over Signal

Furthermore, a landing page on the Signal Foundation site says that a non-profit company, which backs the app, has started accepting donations in digital fiat including Bitcoin Ethereum, Litecoin, ChainLink and Zcash. While there’s no apparent development behind integrating all cryptocurrencies to Signal’s mainframe, the executives running the app are hopeful that this changes soon.