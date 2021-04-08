Sony’s Upcoming Flagship Xperia 1 Mark III Appears in Teasers

Sony has a new flagship phone coming up next week and the brand is starting to build hype with new teaser videos. These videos tease the camera and audio capabilities of its upcoming phone and also reveal some of its design.

The first video confirms that the new Xperia Mark III is on the way though we don’t see much about particular phones. There is nothing about the Xperia 1 III or the 10 III which are likely going to be the stars of the show next week.

We do, however, get to see a lot of Sony hardware including headphones, cameras, and more.

Check out the video below.

The second video shows a short glimpse of the back of the phone, which confirms the design we have been seeing in early renders. The Xperia 1 III is going to look a lot like the Xperia 1 II with its vertical triple camera setup with Zeiss branding. Rumor has it that this camera setup will also include a periscope lens.

Sony also boasts about its massive movie, music, and game studios in its video and how it makes a lot of hardware used in those studios.

Since the teaser campaign for the Xperia 1 III has officially started, we expect to hear more until the April 14 launch event. Stay tuned for more.