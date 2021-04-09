Fawad Chaudhry’s Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

At a time when infections are impacting the country’s health sector with astronomical uncertainties pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, decided to one-up the bar by having a birthday celebration with little to no regard for the protocols.

The federal minister’s family, including prominent figures of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, such as actresses Resham and Hira Mani, also graced the occasion with their presence.

While birthday parties and similar events these aren’t normally frowned upon if the COVID-19 SOPs are adhered to, Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday celebration apparently had no social distancing norms, and no one was seen wearing a mask.

Outraged and befuddled, netizens took to Twitter express their feelings. And mind you, some reactions are bottom-line hateful.

Fawad Chaudary had a massive birthday party at a time when infections are impacting health sector. There are no SOPs. No Masks. Keep in mind, Fawad threw a fit, refused to attend parliament which is his job, citing COVID-19. Mubarak Ho. Our celebs and PTI are the worst. pic.twitter.com/acJ6k2xXo1 — Fatah (@fatah_pak) April 9, 2021

One individual wearing a mask amongst a horde of ‘pawri members’ was sighted, but this obviously wasn’t enough.

It gets worse day by day. pic.twitter.com/rrjHSLgw0E — Fatah (@fatah_pak) April 9, 2021

This thread had one final entry for the “it gets worse” category.

While COVID-19 SOPs are mandatory for everyone regardless of class or status in society, one Twitter user pointed out what a reader might call ‘the ugly truth’:

Corona SOP sirf Ghareeb awam k lye hi. Jahil darpok commissioner aur Deputy commissioner Corona SOP k khilaf werzi pr sirf ghareebon ko pakertey hi ameeron si tu ye darte hi..@Asad_Umar ko ye sub nazar nhi aata. — H.Logic (@hlogicistan) April 9, 2021

So, there was a “Resham insta story” where Fawad Chaudhry was filming and blaming people for not wearing masks.

And i have seen resham insta story, in which he is filming and blaming people for not wearing masks. Irony just died! — Yousuf. (@parttimeinsaan) April 9, 2021

While most threads were downright abusive and citing hate speech, a few went out of their way and simply wished “happy birthday” to the federal minister .

Happy birthday @fawadchaudhry. May you have many many more. — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 6, 2021

