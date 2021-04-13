NTC Mulling on Removing Duty on Imported Bus/Light Truck Tyres

The National Tariff Commission (NTC) has started an investigation on the proposal of an importer of tyres for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres.

The details issued by the NTC revealed that M/s Zafar Enterprises (the “Applicant”), an importer of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres has approached the National Tariff Commission (the “Commission”) for removal of Regulatory Duty (RD) on the import of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres classified under PCT Heading No. 4011.2011 and 4011.2019.

This will discourage the smuggling/illegal trade and promote the legal import of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres in Pakistan.

The Commission has initiated an enquiry and would welcome views/suggestions and proposals from all parties having an interest in the business relating to or associated with the manufacturing, marketing, imports, exports, and use of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres.

Further, all parties having an interest in the business relating to or associated with the manufacturing, marketing, import, export, and use of Light Truck/Bus Radial and Bias Tyres are hereby advised to get themselves registered with the Commission.

The comments and suggestions may be supported with requisite information and documentary evidence(s), which must be sent to the Commission before or within five days after the public hearing. The views not supported with reliable documentary evidence shall not be considered, NTC added.