SCO Launches Ramadan Offer for Customers In AJ&K and GB

Reflecting on the spirit and values of Ramadan, the Special Communications Organization (SCO) has come up with a treasure chest of special Ramadan offers for customers looking for special and spiritual content during the holy month.

This Ramadan, Surprise Mini Super Card is made even more Super. Now subscribers will get double load upon loading the Surprise Mini Super Card and also get a chance to win 70 CC Motor Bikes through a lucky draw. Throughout the holy month, SCO customers will automatically enter the raffle for a chance to win a motorbike on a load of Surprise Mini Super Card.

Also, SCOM customers can enjoy the Ramadan Package which includes special call rates of Rs 0.50/min between 04:00 AM to 10:00 PM, and Rs 0.10/min between 10:00 PM to 04:00 AM. Ramadan Package can be activated by dialing *129#.

Like every year, the subscribers can also take advantage of the zero data charging for reading online Quran and listening to online Islamic programs during Ramadan on the below-mentioned sites:

Online Quran Reading

Radio

Besides other benefits, customers will continue to enjoy other pre-existing SCO services and products throughout the holy month of Ramadan.