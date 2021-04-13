Zahid Mehmood Opts Out of Zimbabwe T20Is Due to Fear

Leg-spinner, Zahid Mehmood, who was included in the T20I squad against Zimbabwe as a replacement for injured vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has opted out of the T20I series due to his fear of traveling alone by air. Zahid will only be a part of the national team Test squad and travel with the rest of the squad members to Harare on 21 April.

According to sources, Mehmood, part of the national team training camp in Lahore, had a nervous breakdown when he was informed about his traveling plans. Mehmood said that he has never traveled out of the country and will not be able to travel alone to Zimbabwe.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials decided to change the plans and have allowed him to only be a part of the Test squad.

Mehmood made his international debut in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa in Pakistan, picking up three crucial wickets and helping Pakistan to a 2-1 series win over the Proteas.

Zahid Mehmood will be looking to make his Test debut in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and replicate his exceptional form in the international circuit.