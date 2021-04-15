Babar Azam Finally Opens Up About The Secret Behind His Famous Cover Drive

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has revealed that he drew inspiration for his famous cover drive from South African legend, AB de Villiers.

While speaking in the official PCB video, the 26-year-old said he became interested in AB’s cover drive as a young boy and started emulating it during his teenage days.

ALSO READ

Here’s How Many People Die Every Year Due to Road Accidents in Pakistan

Babar noted that he worked really hard from the start to perfect the shot by playing exactly like the star South African batsman.

When I first started playing cricket, if the net practice began at 2 PM, I would reach there around 11 AM and train alone by knocking on cement tracks.

Although he struggled a lot with the shot in his under-15 days and was told by senior players to give up, he managed to overcome his flaws with hard work and dedication.

When you naturally like something, it is hard to let go of it. I made my cover drive better and gained more command over it through hard work.

ALSO READ

ISI and RAW Officials Held Secret Meetings on Kashmir in Dubai: Reuters

Babar concluded by saying that he still practices the shot every day as he is trying to improve his game with each passing day.

Recently, Babar Azam conquered the top position in the ICC ODI batsman rankings. The 26-year-old is now eying the no. 1 spot in the ICC Test batsman rankings.