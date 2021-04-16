Coronavirus in Lahore’s Sewerage Lines Reaches an Alarming Level

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, has claimed that Coronavirus in the sewerage lines of the provincial capital has reached an alarming level.

According to details, UVAS teams collected samples of sewerage lines from 30 different areas of Lahore on 11 April. They found Coronavirus in 27 out 30 samples, with the concentration of the viral load exceeding 90% in all samples.

ALSO READ

ICSP Makes Shocking Revelations Regarding COVID-19 Variants in Pakistan

Dr. Tahir Yaqoob, Professor of Microbiology at UVAS, has said that Kareem Park, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Niaz Baig Village, Katarband, Gurumangat A-block, Laxmi Chowk, Rafiabad, Fazal Colony, Mochi Bagh, and Mehmood Booti are the most affected areas of the city.

Shalimar, Shad Bagh, Khokar Road, Bagh Munshi Ladha, Marzipura, Dabban Road, Chandrai Road, IT Tower, and LDA Walton Road are the high-risk areas of Lahore.