SECP Constitutes Joint Committee For Reviewing Existing Audit Framework

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a joint committee for reviewing the existing audit framework for improving the audit regime and quality of the audit in Pakistan.
According to the S. R. O. 447(I)/2021 issued by the SECP here on Thursday, the joint committee comprises the following members/convener:
- Shahid Karim, Chief Regulatory Officer Member representing Audit Oversight Board;
- Farrukh Rehman, Council Member Member representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan;
- Tariq Ahmed, Additional Director Member representing SECP
- Muhammad Tanveer Alam, Additional Director Member representing SECP and Convener of the committee.