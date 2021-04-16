SECP Constitutes Joint Committee For Reviewing Existing Audit Framework

Posted 43 mins ago by Jehangir Nasir
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has constituted a joint committee for reviewing the existing audit framework for improving the audit regime and quality of the audit in Pakistan.

According to the S. R. O. 447(I)/2021 issued by the SECP here on Thursday, the joint committee comprises the following members/convener:

  • Shahid Karim, Chief Regulatory Officer Member representing Audit Oversight Board;
  • Farrukh Rehman, Council Member Member representing the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan;
  • Tariq Ahmed, Additional Director Member representing SECP
  • Muhammad Tanveer Alam, Additional Director Member representing SECP and Convener of the committee.

