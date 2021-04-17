Mohammad Abbas Takes a 5-fer on County Debut [Video]

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas announced himself in County cricket by picking up a magnificent five-wicket haul in just 13 balls, including a hat-trick, as he dismantled the Middlesex batting line-up, as they were bowled out for just 79.

Abbas, who is currently out of favor from the national Test side, rocked the opposition batting line-up by picking up a hat-trick on his fifth, sixth, and seventh deliveries of the match, he then picked up two more wickets on consecutive deliveries in his third over. He then returned back to the spell after the lunch break to wrap up the innings and picked up his sixth wicket of the match.

Abbas finished the innings with figures of 11/6 in 11 overs, he bowled six maiden overs as well. Abbas was unplayable as he was accurate while swinging the ball sharply.

“I took two wickets and before I bowled for my third wicket I realized Ramadan is going on and that is lucky for us, and Friday is a day that is lucky for me,” Abbas said.

“I have played here before when I was with Pakistan and the pitch had something in it for me, and I bowled on point in the right areas,” he added.

Abbas made his international debut for Pakistan in 2017, he has since gone on to play 23 Test matches, picking up 84 wickets at an average of 22.80. Abbas last played international cricket in January 2021, after a disappointing tour of New Zealand, he was dropped from the Test squad against South Africa and from the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.