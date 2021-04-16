Ramiz Raja Wanted to Pull Down Pakistani Bowlers’ Pants [Video]

South Africa has become the first team in seven years to hit 200+ runs against Pakistan in a T20 international, something that has irked Ramiz Raja to the core.

The former cricketer turned commentator was fuming after watching Pakistan’s downtrodden bowling performance against the Proteas in the third T20I. This was also the first time that all the Pakistani bowlers, who had bowled 4-over spells, finished with an economy of over 9.00 in T20I cricket.

He stated that he was ready to “pull Pakistan bowlers’ pants down in tonight’s analysis but Babar Azam’s innings helped me cool down. Babar played the finest T20 innings of his career. In fact, you will not get to see more beautiful innings than this in international cricket”.

The former captain also commended Mohammad Rizwan for his sensational batting while fasting. “Rizwan gave rhythm to the run chase with his singles and inside-out drives. He set out a blistering platform in the initial part of the innings, and then Babar Azam took over”, he added.

Pakistan will be looking to secure another series victory over South Africa as the two sides meet again in the fourth Twenty20 International of the ongoing tour on Friday in Centurion.

Pakistan won the One-Day International series against the Proteas, while they currently lead the four-match T20I series 2-1.